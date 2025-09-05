Royal family ready to replace Prince Harry in Invictus role: report

Senior royals are prepared to step in as patron of the Invictus Games if Prince Harry withdraws from the role he has held since founding the Paralympic-style competition in 2014, according to a source close to the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex has not returned to Britain since losing a court appeal over his security provision in May, stating he will not bring his family to the UK with current protection levels.

This raises questions about his attendance at the 2027 Birmingham Games.

"If Harry were to resign as patron of Invictus, I'm sure they would have no trouble finding a new royal patron," a monarchy insider told the Daily Mail.

Some connected to the Games believe Harry should step aside due to his "increasingly divisive" reputation, particularly among Armed Forces personnel.

A source close to the Invictus Games Foundation said the duke's presence may prevent senior royals from attending.

"We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship," the publication quoted the source as saying.

"Now, Invictus is firmly established, it might be better if the duke took a step back."

Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and remains estranged from his family.