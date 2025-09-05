Prince Harry ready to tread ‘dangerous territory' with Netflix Archie, Lilibet on Netflix

Prince Harry hands Netflix Archie, Lilibet since they ‘don’t generate buzz’ anymore

Reports have just come out suggesting that Sussex fans will very soon be able to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan in front of a camera.

News of this has been shared by celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

She shared everything on his Naughty but Nice substack and started by calling Prince Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet their parents’ “secret weapon.”

“The kids are the secret weapon,” a well placed insider is said to have spilled.

A big reason for that is that “Netflix knows Meghan and Harry alone don’t generate the same buzz anymore. Archie and Lili do. That’s why this project is being designed around them.”

Claims are also being made that the behind-the-scenes images Meghan shared of her kids, with a clapperboard, while Lilibet is seen playing peek-a-boo are part of a soft launch for this very project.

Per the same source, “that wasn’t just cute family content. It was a soft launch. They wanted to gauge the public’s reaction — and the response was massive.”

Its pertinent to mention that this claim comes despite the couple having a hard boundary on their children’s privacy.

“They know this is dangerous territory,” the source claimed as well. “But without a hit, the Netflix deal will not survive. This new project is their Hail Mary — and Archie and Lili are at the heart of it.”

For those unversed, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have featured in some of the couple’s projects, particularly in the Harry & Meghan docuseries for Netflix.

In it home videos of the kids’ childhood, move from the UK to Canada and eventually the US, as well as private moments were also shared.

However, even on Instagram the Duchess is often seen covering her children’s faces, whether that be using stickers or by using angles that hide their faces.

A few pictures of the children have surfaced online since the couple’s move however. One was a walk the Duchess was taking with then-toddler Prince Archie in toe, as well as from a fourth of July parade.



