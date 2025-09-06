Katharine, Duchess of Kent's funeral plans unveiled

Buckingham Palace unveils Duchess of Kent’s funeral plans

Katharine, Duchess of Kent will reportedly have a public funeral following her death at the age of 92.

On Thursday, September 4, Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of Katharine.

Now, it has been confirmed that the funeral will take place in coming weeks at Westminster Cathedral, according to Hello! Magazine.

On the other hand, breaking from tradition, the Duchess of Kent is expected to have the first Catholic funeral service for a royal in modern British history with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and senior royals in attendance.

Notably, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, is anticipated to oversee the service.

The passing of Katharine was confirmed via an official statement shared by Buckingham Palace.

The statement read, “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

“The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” it read further.

Additionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton also released an emotional statement following Katharine’s death.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who left the royal family in 2020, has reportedly sent his condolences privately.