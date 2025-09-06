Princess Charlene releases emotional statement after Giorgio Armani death

Princess Charlene honours fashion designer Giorgio Armani with emotional tribute

Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken out after the death of Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died at 91 on Thursday.

The Princess of Monaco said she and Prince Albert were very saddened by the news, calling Armani a major influence in the fashion world whose work will be remembered for generations.

She penned a heartfelt statement on social media for Armani, who designed Charlene’s wedding dress in 2011.

Alongside a black-and-white photo from her wedding day, which featured her with Armani and Albert, she wrote a emotional statement.

Charlene wrote, "It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani.

She continued, "He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations.

"Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011. His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be present in the future.

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene," she concluded the message.