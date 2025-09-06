Kate Middleton receives support amid new hair look: 'Leave her alone'

Kate Middleton ‘trying to feel good’ with new hair look: Former royal butler

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales sparked reaction from fans following her appearance in blonde hair.

As Kate returned from her summer break alongside husband Prince William during recent engagement, her new blonde hair caught the eye.

Now, Grant Harrold, the former royal butler, talked about Kate’s new look in an interview with Us Weekly.

While promoting his upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, Grant said, “She looks beautiful. Over the years, she didn’t reinvent herself, she does little changes.”

“She's beautiful. She's been through a real s*** time,” he added. “Why not enjoy? She's not afraid of doing that.”

Adding about the criticism Kate, who battled cancer last year, is receiving due to her bold look, Grant said, “It is a bit sad when people are saying, ‘Oh, she's colored it because she's ill. Oh, she's color it's a wig.'”

“I'm thinking, ‘Leave her alone,'” he added.

Grant Harrold encouraged everyone to "embrace" Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ new hair, saying, “She's been through a really bad time.”

“She's trying to feel good, and she's trying to make herself look beautiful,” he added.