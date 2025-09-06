 
Duchess of Kent remembered for her courage and kindness

Duchess of Kent, wife of Prince Edward honored by Archbishop after her death

Syeda Waniya
September 06, 2025

Archbishop hails Katharine, Duchess of Kent for her bold decision

Katharine, Duchess of Kent passed away at the age of 91 on September 5.

The wife of Prince Edward was a respected member of the royal family, known for her compassion and dedication to charitable causes.

Following her death, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, issued a moving statement.

"Today, we mourn the death of Katharine, HRH The Duchess of Kent, who was born here in Yorkshire and whose Royal Wedding was held at York Minster in the city whose freedom she held. Katharine was an advocate for children and young people's welfare throughout her life," the statement read.

It continued, "She taught and encouraged generations of young musicians. Millions will remember her comfort and kindness exemplified in her embrace of Jana Novotna in the final at Wimbledon, whose Patron she was for many years.

"In 1994 her own deep and profound faith led her from Anglicanism to Roman Catholicism a moment the then Archbishop of Canterbury described as a ‘personal decision of a devout Christian on a spiritual journey," the statement concluded.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace surrounded by family.

