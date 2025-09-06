Prince Harry, Meghan 'just don't fit' into Prince William's monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “just don't fit” into Prince William’s vision anymore as the Prince of Wales wants to slim down the monarchy.

The insiders told the Radar Online, the future king wants to slim down the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation.

The Prince of Wales sees a future where it is him, Kate Middleton, their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a handful of working royals.

“Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore," the royal source continued.

The report further says, King Charles and Prince William held a crucial meeting during their trip to Balmoral

"For William, the summit is about the monarchy's survival," the insider explained.

"Kate adores her husband and supports his vision, but she's torn," the source added.

"She's always been the peacemaker and doesn't want William's decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever.”

The royal sources continued, "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."