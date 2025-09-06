 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan 'just don't fit' into Prince William's monarchy

King Charles and Prince William held a crucial meeting in Balmoral

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan just dont fit into Prince Williams monarchy
Prince Harry, Meghan 'just don't fit' into Prince William's monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “just don't fit” into Prince William’s vision anymore as the Prince of Wales wants to slim down the monarchy.

The insiders told the Radar Online, the future king wants to slim down the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation.

The Prince of Wales sees a future where it is him, Kate Middleton, their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a handful of working royals.

“Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore," the royal source continued.

The report further says, King Charles and Prince William held a crucial meeting during their trip to Balmoral

"For William, the summit is about the monarchy's survival," the insider explained.

"Kate adores her husband and supports his vision, but she's torn," the source added.

"She's always been the peacemaker and doesn't want William's decisions to burn bridges with Harry forever.”

The royal sources continued, "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."

Katharine, Duchess of Kent's funeral plans unveiled
Katharine, Duchess of Kent's funeral plans unveiled
Kate Middleton shares rare update about Prince George's growth spurt video
Kate Middleton shares rare update about Prince George's growth spurt
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral service date and royal attendees remain unknown
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral service date and royal attendees remain unknown
Royal family ready to replace Prince Harry in Invictus role: report
Royal family ready to replace Prince Harry in Invictus role: report
Prince Harry ready to tread ‘dangerous territory' with Netflix Archie, Lilibet on Netflix
Prince Harry ready to tread ‘dangerous territory' with Netflix Archie, Lilibet on Netflix
Meghan Markle is making Netflix bleed money: ‘Its a massive problem'
Meghan Markle is making Netflix bleed money: ‘Its a massive problem'
Wig expert gives verdict on Kate Middleton's hair
Wig expert gives verdict on Kate Middleton's hair
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after birthday
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after birthday