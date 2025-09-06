Secret purpose behind Kate Middleton's new hair transformation revealed

Kate Middleton went bronde for THIS reason

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales unveiled a striking new look as she returned from summer break.

The future Queen swapped her signature brunette locks for a fresh "bronde," a blend of brown and blonde.

Sam McKnight, the celebrity stylist has spilled on the reasons behind Kate's hair color change.

"When you make your hair blonder, it swells the shaft and it does make it look thicker," Sam told DailyMail. "It's not going to give you more hair. It's just going to give you the appearance of more hair."

This comes after Kate Middleton revealed that she was cancer-free following chemotherapy.

Experts note that while such treatments cause hair loss or thinning, the Princess of Wales’ locks appear healthier and more voluminous than ever.

While Kate doesn’t appear to have experienced hair loss, experts note that her decision of hair transformation may have something to do with her age.

“As we age, skin becomes thinner and a little lighter, so the contrast between hair and skin shifts. Very dark, flat colour can start to look heavy next to a softer complexion,” Ed James, a celebrity stylist noted.

“I guide clients to soften and slightly lighten their colour, or to blend their greys rather than erase them,” Ed added.