Sharon Stone shares rare glimpse of her sunny boat outing

Sharon Stone delighted her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Friday as she shared a glamorous new photo from a day on the water in Los Angeles.

The Basic Instinct star showcased her ageless figure in a plunging animal print swimsuit while posing in front of an American flag.

Flashing a wide smile, she completed the look with oversized sunglasses and her blonde hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

Stone captioned the snap as, “Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America,” while adding a series of flag emojis.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise, with one admirer writing, “Get [’em] Sharon!!! Enjoy your weekend!!! Stay Blessed!!!”

According to Daily Mail, the Hollywood veteran has remained a fashion icon across generations, recently posing for Harper’s Bazaar Spain in a striking black-and-white editorial.

Moreover, the September issue celebrated “icons who reinvent themselves without losing their essence.”

Stone also made headlines last month when she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she once went on a date with rapper Nelly, who is 17 years her junior.

Asked whether they went out again, the actress replied simply, “No, I did not.”

Furthermore, the Emmy-winning star continues to balance her career with motherhood, raising her three adopted sons, Roan, Laird, and Quinn.