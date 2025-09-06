Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession

Elizabeth Hurley reveals shocking health fact

Elizabeth Hurley just confessed she hasn’t been to the gym “for decades.”

The 60-year-old star is known for her model figure but explained that her exercise comes through the gardening she does at her Herefordshire home.

Elizabeth told Hello! magazine: "I haven’t set foot in a gym for decades and don't work out per se, but I'm very active by nature and rarely sit still.”

The 60-year-old, who is dating musician Billy Ray Cyrus, also mentioned, "When I'm at home, I spend all day wrestling my garden into submission, so by default, I bend, stretch and lift things all day long."

"I have a tool shed for which only I have a key, full of my 'lady tools'. My favourite is a mini leaf-blower that Joan Collins and her husband gave me. I use it every day,” Elizabeth added.

She often posts pictures of herself in bikinis on social media and revealed to the outlet that she has spent much of this summer in her swimwear.

"My whole life, I've been happiest in jeans and a T-shirt, but this summer has been so hot that I've spent most days in a bikini. Luckily, I have a warehouse full of them,” she said.

This comes after Elizabeth revealed to Hello! magazine how she’s spending her summer, saying, "I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!"