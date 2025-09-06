 
Geo News

Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking fitness confession

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus started dating officially on April 20

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley reveals shocking health fact
Elizabeth Hurley reveals shocking health fact

Elizabeth Hurley just confessed she hasn’t been to the gym “for decades.”

The 60-year-old star is known for her model figure but explained that her exercise comes through the gardening she does at her Herefordshire home.

Elizabeth told Hello! magazine: "I haven’t set foot in a gym for decades and don't work out per se, but I'm very active by nature and rarely sit still.”

The 60-year-old, who is dating musician Billy Ray Cyrus, also mentioned, "When I'm at home, I spend all day wrestling my garden into submission, so by default, I bend, stretch and lift things all day long."

"I have a tool shed for which only I have a key, full of my 'lady tools'. My favourite is a mini leaf-blower that Joan Collins and her husband gave me. I use it every day,” Elizabeth added.

She often posts pictures of herself in bikinis on social media and revealed to the outlet that she has spent much of this summer in her swimwear.

"My whole life, I've been happiest in jeans and a T-shirt, but this summer has been so hot that I've spent most days in a bikini. Luckily, I have a warehouse full of them,” she said.

This comes after Elizabeth revealed to Hello! magazine how she’s spending her summer, saying, "I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!"

Sydney Sweeney gushes over 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin
Sydney Sweeney gushes over 'incredible' female boxer Christy Martin
Dwayne Johnson admits THIS morning habit gives him unexpected peace
Dwayne Johnson admits THIS morning habit gives him unexpected peace
Reese Witherspoon marks bittersweet Hello Sunshine transition with heartfelt note
Reese Witherspoon marks bittersweet Hello Sunshine transition with heartfelt note
Sydney Sweeney deeply moved by outpouring of love for new fillm 'Christy'
Sydney Sweeney deeply moved by outpouring of love for new fillm 'Christy'
Prince Harry privately offers condolences after death of Duchess of Kent
Prince Harry privately offers condolences after death of Duchess of Kent
Justin Bieber marks wife Hailey Bieber's major milestone
Justin Bieber marks wife Hailey Bieber's major milestone
Pamela Anderson warns love life is no 'PR game' amid Liam Neeson romance
Pamela Anderson warns love life is no 'PR game' amid Liam Neeson romance
Gordon Ramsay reacts to his daughter getting own cooking show
Gordon Ramsay reacts to his daughter getting own cooking show