Doechii reveals major milestone with hilarious twist

Doechii makes major life move

Doechii just achieved a major life milestone.

The 27-year-old rapper took to her official Instagram and posted a series of hilarious polls announcing that she purchased a new home!

Doechii (real name Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon) did not reveal what city she bought her new home in and it is only known that she moved to Los Angeles in 2019.

Her Instagram Stories began with her asking followers, “Rate me saying ‘Get out of my house’ in my new house.”

The next seven Stories included videos of Doechii shouting different versions of “Get out.”

With each post, she added a poll asking her followers what they think of her various “performances.”

A few of the options she provided followers included: “Needs more passion,” “Overzealous,” “Gut wrenching,” “has urgency but lacks accuracy,” “had me then you lost me,” “Much better but I think you can do a little better,” and “stop posting these.”

Even though she showed several videos of herself in her home, she showcased various parts of her kitchen with a lot of enthusiasm.

It is pertinent to mention that Doechii won her first Grammy Award for best rap album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the 67th Grammys.

At the event, she told PEOPLE that her recent year has been “transformative.”

“Truly. All of my dreams have become a reality, and I feel like I am literally walking in a dream," she said.

When asked what she would tell Doechii of five years ago, she responded, "I would say keep going, star. You're doing good. Keep going."