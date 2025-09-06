Glen Powell, Olivia Jade Giannulli spark dating rumors with PDA-filled dinner date

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli have ignited dating rumors after stepping out together in New York City.

The couple was photographed enjoying a dinner at Il Cantinori in NYC on Sunday, August 31.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and the influencer were then seen at Treasure Club later that night, as per celebrity gossip outlet DeuxMoi.

In the viral images, Glen wears a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap while Olivia rocks a tan bucket hat and a casual top.

For those unversed, Glen was previously in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, but the former couple parted ways in 2023.

On the other side, Olivia recently called it quits with Jacob Elordi, with whom he had been dating on and off since 2021.

Recently, the YouTuber revealed that she was going to therapy to work through some "uncomfortable changes" after her split from the Frankenstein star.

“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” Olivia said in her Youtube video last week.