Prince William, Kate Middleton quietly reject Meghan, Harry's approach to royal living

Prince William, Kate Middleton refuse to follow in Meghan, Harry’s footsteps

Prince William and Kate Middleton have rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s approach to royal living with a major move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are getting ready to move into their new home, Forest Lodge, and have chosen to pay for the renovations themselves.

This decision comes after the backlash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced for using public money to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

William and Kate’s new home, Forest Lodge, is an eight-bedroom, Grade II listed property in Windsor Great Park.

The couple will move there later this year and reports suggest that work has already started on the property, including planting trees, adding hedges, and building fences for more privacy.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, "By ordinary standards, it is, of course, pretty grand. With eight bedrooms, beautiful gardens, and a tennis court, it would probably be worth around £16million on the open market.

She continued, "It needs a bit of renovation, but it’s reported that, to their credit, the prince and princess intend to fund any work themselves.”

“Lessons have clearly been learned from Harry and Meghan‘s extravagant, taxpayer-funded refurbishment of the home they so briefly occupied, Frogmore Cottage - although, to be fair, after leaving the UK, they finally paid the money back."