Steve Buscemi exposes the mistake tied to his name for years

Steve Buscemi reveals bizarre twist in the story of his name

Steve Buscemi has admitted that not only people but also he has been pronouncing his name wrong for years.

The 67-year-old American actor recently illuminated Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show by his presence to promote his Netflix series Wednesday but he first talked about his “fun” on Seth Rogen’s widely famous ‘satirical cringe comedy television series’ The Studio, which has a scene that shows the cast indulged in a debate over the pronunciation of his surname.

Fellon recalled, "At one point they said 'Bruscemi,' like 'bruschetta.’”

Buscemi laughingly declared, "I don't like that one. You know, Buscemi, I like that," he added, pronouncing it as "Boo-shemi."

Fallon asked for clarification, "But it's not, right?"

The Sopranos star explained, "Well, that is the Italian way to say it. But I just didn't grow up that way. Growing up, we said 'Bue-semi,' which is like, I can't even do that anymore. So now I say 'Boo-semi.’”

Buscemi revealed he takes "a little bit from each pronunciation" and went on to admit, "I don't know how to say my own name."

Notably, during the start of his career as a stand-up comedian, Buscemi used the name "Buce" to introduce himself.

"You can imagine the fun the emcees had with that," the Grown Ups alum told the host.