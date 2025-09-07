King Charles, Camilla share highlights from the Braemar Gathering Highland Games

King Charles, Camilla release snaps from the Braemar Gathering Highland Games.

Buckingham Palace has just turned to their official Instagram account and have shared some candid snaps from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s most recent royal engagement.

The event in question is the Braemar Gathering Highland Games, and for those unversed the official websites claims, the “Braemar Gathering has been a highlight of the sporting calendar in Scotland. Nestled beneath bucolic, heather-strewn mountains, it is the most prominent and well-attended Highland games in the world, drawing vast crowds from across the globe.”

“It is the proud continuation of an ancient tradition of Gatherings here — one that can be traced back to the time of King Malcolm Canmore, over 900 years ago.”

What is pertinent to mention is that ,“the Gathering has been run in its present form since 1832. Queen Victoria attended in 1848, and since then it has been regularly attended by the reigning Monarch and members of the British Royal Family.”

On the Royal Family’s official Instagram account the accompanying caption reads, “This weekend, The King and Queen attended the Braemar Gathering Highland Games.”

“Positioned close to Balmoral, the Games are held every year on the first Saturday in September.”

“Having run in its present form since 1832, the event features a host of traditional Highland Games contests”.

The images show the King with the Queen, wearing a kilt and observing the games which include a tug-of-war, a caber toss, and even pipe band performances alongside Highland dancers.

Check It Out Below:







