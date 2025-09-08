Prince William flatly 'rejects' meeting Harry during UK trip

Prince William 'rejects' Harry reunion despite King Charles' olive branch

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is reportedly not ready to meet Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex despite his return to the UK.

Amid speculations of Harry meeting his father King Charles, insiders have revealed that William has "rejected" the idea of seeing his brother.

A source told Mirror, "William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."

They went on to highlight that the issue is of "trust", William doesn't trust his brother anymore. "The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private."

"For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," the source noted.

This comes as Prince Harry is set to visit the UK to attend WellChild Awards. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has announced Prince William’s royal engagements which will include his visit to Sunningdale.

However, King Charles has reportedly agreed to meet the Duke of Sussex before his goes back to US.