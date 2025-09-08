 
Geo News

Meghan Markle called 'real problem' as Harry returns to UK on 'failed mission'

Prince Harry lands in UK as Meghan Markle is labelled 'the real issue' in royal rift

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Meghan blamed as Prince Harry arrives in UK for doomed family visit
Meghan blamed as Prince Harry arrives in UK for 'doomed' family visit

Prince Harry’s return to the UK sparked heated debate with a royal expert launching a strong attack on Meghan Markle.

Speaking on GB News, expert Eamonn Holmes bashed Meghan and branded her the “real problem” and said that Harry is on a already “failed mission.”

During the panel talk, the experts discussed about whether King Charles should meet with the Duke of Sussex during his visit.

Holmes lashed out at Meghan and claimed she would always influence Harry’s decisions.

Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson said, "Prince Harry seems to think that, of his choosing, because he's now got over whatever slights or hurt he had about his family, that now it should all be even.”

"Everything's forgotten. Everything's forgiven. And he just wants to swoop back in as though nothing has happened and bring Meghan and his children,” she continued.

"Well, I can't see Meghan really wanting to set foot back here. I think she knows Harry's on a failed mission. But mission he is, and he is determined to see his dad one way or another."

Holmes added, "Harry is not the problem. It's the pain in the backside.

"She's always going to be there. She is always going to influence everything."

King Charles believes it's the right time to meet Prince Harry video
King Charles believes it's the right time to meet Prince Harry
Kate Middleton, Prince William pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton, Prince William pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Palace releases an update about Kate Middleton
Palace releases an update about Kate Middleton
Prince William leaves 'deeply emotional' Kate Middleton worried
Prince William leaves 'deeply emotional' Kate Middleton worried
Prince Harry returning to UK hoping for fresh start without Meghan video
Prince Harry returning to UK hoping for fresh start without Meghan
Prince William flatly 'rejects' meeting Harry during UK trip video
Prince William flatly 'rejects' meeting Harry during UK trip
Prince Harry flies to the UK without any promise of a cup of tea
Prince Harry flies to the UK without any promise of a cup of tea
Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death
Buckingham Palace remembers late Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death