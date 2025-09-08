Meghan Markle called 'real problem' as Harry returns to UK on 'failed mission'

Meghan blamed as Prince Harry arrives in UK for 'doomed' family visit

Prince Harry’s return to the UK sparked heated debate with a royal expert launching a strong attack on Meghan Markle.

Speaking on GB News, expert Eamonn Holmes bashed Meghan and branded her the “real problem” and said that Harry is on a already “failed mission.”

During the panel talk, the experts discussed about whether King Charles should meet with the Duke of Sussex during his visit.

Holmes lashed out at Meghan and claimed she would always influence Harry’s decisions.

Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson said, "Prince Harry seems to think that, of his choosing, because he's now got over whatever slights or hurt he had about his family, that now it should all be even.”

"Everything's forgotten. Everything's forgiven. And he just wants to swoop back in as though nothing has happened and bring Meghan and his children,” she continued.

"Well, I can't see Meghan really wanting to set foot back here. I think she knows Harry's on a failed mission. But mission he is, and he is determined to see his dad one way or another."

Holmes added, "Harry is not the problem. It's the pain in the backside.

"She's always going to be there. She is always going to influence everything."