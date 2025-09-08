Macaulay Culkin supports goddaughter Paris Jackson amid heartbreak

Macaulay Culkin steps up to support Paris Jackson amid heartbreak

Macaulay Culkin is the shoulder for Paris Jackson to cry on as she moves on from her fiancé, Justin Long.

Paris was engaged to Justin for seven months and the pair broke up last month. The singer and actress met her godfather Macaulay and his fiancée, Brenda Song, at model Cara Delevingne's birthday bash at Chateau Marmont.

"She's taking it very hard because Justin was very much the center of her world," a mole told Radar Online.

"But Mac has really stepped up for her. He's checking in with her every day and is even trying to get her to move in with him and Song for a week or two until she finds her balance again," the tipster revealed.

The Home Alone star is worried about Paris "because he knows how sensitive and vulnerable she is," added the mole.

For the unversed, Macaulay was really close to Michael and even lived with him as a child. He’s the godfather to all of the late King of Pop’s kids, namely Paris, Prince, and Bigi (Blanket).

According to the mole, The Good Son star takes his role as godfather seriously and doesn’t wasn’t Paris to be alone and "wallow."

"Don't forget he's known Paris her entire life, they are very close. Song adores Paris, too, so she's completely on board and is all for Paris having a little staycation with them, as they have plenty of room. They don't want her going through this all alone," concluded the tipster.