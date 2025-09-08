Prince Harry receives new title as he returns to UK amid King Charles reunion rumours

Prince Harry honoured with new title as he comes back to UK

Prince Harry has received a new title after landing in the UK as he becomes the most searched member of the Royal family.

The Duke of Sussex earned the title of the “most googled royal” between September 2024 and August 2025 with 2.2million individual searches.

According to The Express, data from Click Intelligence shows that public interest in Harry and Meghan Markle remains high due to their decision to step back from royal duties and the ongoing family drama surrounding them.

Digital marketing expert Simon Brisk explained that people are less interested in their royal roles and more focused on following their personal story.

"Harry and Meghan are the most Googled because they sit at the crossroads of tradition and disruption,” he said.

The expert continued, “They are Royals who chose to walk away, but they still carry the titles, the history, and the intrigue that come with the monarchy. That tension makes them endlessly fascinating to the public."

"For Harry, the curiosity comes from unresolved family drama. Every rumour about a reconciliation with his father or brother feels like a cliffhanger in an ongoing series, and people search because they want to know what happens next.

"In my view, what makes them different is that people aren't searching to understand their place in the monarchy.

“They're searching to follow their story. That's why Harry and Meghan consistently outpace even the King in Google searches."