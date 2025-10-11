Meghan Markle unites Prince William, Harry with 'very bad mistake'

Prince William, Harry unite as Meghan Markle makes 'very bad mistake'

Duchess Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince William and Prince Harry ‘furious’ with an ‘ultimate insult’ over “insensitive” Paris video.

Rob Shuter, citing royal insiders, writes for his substack ShuterScoop that the Prince of Wales is “livid beyond words” after Meghan Markle posted a video lounging in a limo with her feet up while driving past the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says, “I suspect Harry will be horrified and extremely angry, because the video links to the most traumatic period of his life.”

The royal expert tells OK!, per the Mirror, Prince Harry would be ‘aghast’, because even though it was not intentional, “it was a very bad mistake."

Fitzwilliams added, “Meghan simply cannot afford to behave like that, because of who she is and the fact she has made herself into a brand. Her airily filming part of Paris, while it wasn’t intended to offend anybody and was clearly a mistake, was grossly insensitive, and these mistakes hold weight.”

About Prince William, Richard said the Prince of Wales will not have been impressed with the clip, saying he suspects William “would regard it as an ill-judged and self-centered mistake”.