Kate Middleton reaches out to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'desperate' for Kate Middleton's support amid scandal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly received a special support from Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

As the York sisters deal with public scrutiny due to their parents' shocking scandal, Kate is said to be concerned about "the explosive ordeal they're going through at the moment."

Insiders recently told Closer Magazine, "Kate’s spoken to Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone about the explosive ordeal they’re going through at the moment. She knows it must be awful for them going through such public scrutiny, and she’s completely torn over what to do."

Adding, "On one hand, she has a real bond with the girls, but she doesn’t want to be involved in such a grim case. Eugenie and Beatrice are desperate for her support and she wants to be there for them, but she also knows they are likely to be tarred by the same brush as their parents."

The source also noted, "They don’t necessarily see each other constantly, but when they do, there’s genuine warmth and support there."

"There is an understanding from the Wales family of how difficult this has all been for the girls. They know it’s not their fault and they know it’s not fair," they stated.

This comes after insiders recently revealed that Sarah Ferguson fears her ex-husband Prince Andrew could be kicked out of the royal fold following the revelations that she dubbed Jeffery Epstein her "generous and supreme friend."

Notably, the Duchess of York was herself dropped from multiple charities after these revelations.

Each new bombshell risks the Duke and Duchess of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "being dragged into the fallout." Yet, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is reportedly choosing to focus on the York sisters and their children.