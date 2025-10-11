 
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, live in California with husband Prince Harry and the couple's two children

October 11, 2025

'Duchess of Sussex Toast' earns Meghan Markle's seal of approval

A fan’s cleverly named “Duchess of Sussex Toast” has received the royal nod after Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, reshared the post on Instagram.

On Saturday, a fan uploaded a photo of a golden slice of toast topped with As Ever’s apricot jam and decorated with dried cornflowers. 

Tagging @meghan and @aseverofficial, the fan captioned it “Duchess of Sussex Toast,” turning a simple breakfast into a tribute.

The brand’s decision to repost the photo on its Instagram Stories signaled Meghan’s approval, a gesture usually reserved for a select few fan posts.

Launched earlier this year with Netflix’s support, As Ever features artisanal fruit spreads in apricot, raspberry, and orange flavors that regularly sell out. 

The brand reflects Meghan’s love of simple, home-style cooking, a theme echoed in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Now based in California with Prince Harry, the Duchess, 44, continues to blend philanthropy with lifestyle ventures. 


