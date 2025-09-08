 
Where is Prince Harry staying in UK?

Prince Harry on Monday arrived in London and paid a visit to the late Queen Elizabeth's grave

September 08, 2025

Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday and visited Queen Elizabeth II's grave at Windsor, marking the third anniversary of the monarch's death.

The Duke of Sussex's four-day visit has sparked speculation about a potential meeting with his father, King Charles III, who is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. 

The logistics of such a meeting remain unclear given the geographical distance.

Harry's accommodation during the visit has become a subject of intense speculation among royal watchers. 

The prince no longer has access to Frogmore Cottage, having returned the keys to his former UK residence, leaving him without a permanent base in Britain.

Given Harry's ongoing legal battles with British media over privacy concerns, his location is being kept strictly confidential. 

Security considerations appear to be paramount, with the prince having previously voiced concerns about his safety during UK visits.

Possible options include a private hotel or staying with family members such as his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Media outlets appear to be exercising unusual restraint in tracking Harry's movements, potentially due to his history of legal action against publications he believes endanger his security. 

The prince has previously sued several British media organizations over privacy violations.

