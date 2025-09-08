 
Geo News

Prince Harry receives gifts for Archie and Lilibet at London ceremony

Prince Harry also visited the grave of his grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday as he arrived in London on a four-day visit to the UK

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards ceremony on Monday evening hours after arriving in London. 

The Duke of Sussex, who serves as patron of the charity, traveled to the UK for the organization's 20th anniversary celebration at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London.

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," Harry said ahead of his visit.

Prince Harry receives gifts for Archie and Lilibet at London ceremony

During the ceremony, Harry met with award recipients including six-year-old Esmée McGlinchey, winner of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award, and nine-year-old Gwen Foster, who received the Inspirational Child 7-11 award.

In a touching moment, Gwen, a football fan supporting Wigan Athletic and Brighton Hove & Albion, presented Harry with customized football shirts bearing the names of his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry receives gifts for Archie and Lilibet at London ceremony

The playful duke later engaged in mock sword fighting with balloon swords alongside the young award winner.

Harry was scheduled to present awards and deliver a speech later in the evening. 

His four-day UK visit includes multiple engagements, though speculation continues about a potential meeting with King Charles III, who remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Where is Prince Harry staying in UK?
Where is Prince Harry staying in UK?
King Charles concerned as Prince Harry returns to UK
King Charles concerned as Prince Harry returns to UK
Prince Edward's latest visit honours Queen Elizabeth II on third death anniversary
Prince Edward's latest visit honours Queen Elizabeth II on third death anniversary
Meghan Markle 'missed opportunity' to make Netflix money video
Meghan Markle 'missed opportunity' to make Netflix money
When Prince Harry suggested William, Charles swayed Queen Elizabeth
When Prince Harry suggested William, Charles swayed Queen Elizabeth
King Charles miles away as Prince Harry visits UK video
King Charles miles away as Prince Harry visits UK
Moment King Charles barred Meghan Markle from a final meeting with the Queen: Read
Moment King Charles barred Meghan Markle from a final meeting with the Queen: Read
Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth on anniversary of her death
Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth on anniversary of her death