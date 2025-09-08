Prince Harry receives gifts for Archie and Lilibet at London ceremony

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards ceremony on Monday evening hours after arriving in London.

The Duke of Sussex, who serves as patron of the charity, traveled to the UK for the organization's 20th anniversary celebration at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London.

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," Harry said ahead of his visit.

During the ceremony, Harry met with award recipients including six-year-old Esmée McGlinchey, winner of the Inspirational Child 4-6 award, and nine-year-old Gwen Foster, who received the Inspirational Child 7-11 award.

In a touching moment, Gwen, a football fan supporting Wigan Athletic and Brighton Hove & Albion, presented Harry with customized football shirts bearing the names of his children, Archie and Lilibet.

The playful duke later engaged in mock sword fighting with balloon swords alongside the young award winner.

Harry was scheduled to present awards and deliver a speech later in the evening.

His four-day UK visit includes multiple engagements, though speculation continues about a potential meeting with King Charles III, who remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.