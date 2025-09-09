Lizzo gives boyfriend Myke Wright rare shoutout

Lizzo makes rare statement about boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo has found an "extremely supportive" boyfriend in comedian and musician Myke Wright.

The Grammy-winning singer, 37, opened up about her relationship in a cover story interview for New York published on September 8.

During the interview, Lizzo joked that their relationship was a "friends to lovers” trope, "or maybe enemies to lovers."

"I’m really grateful to have someone who’s extremely supportive, who doesn’t ask for s*** from me, nor does he need s*** from me," she told the publication about their current relationship.

"He pours into me. He takes care of me."

At one point in the interview, Wright even made an appearance, joining Lizzo for a planned guitar session.

She played along to her track Love in Real Life, though she stumbled briefly due to her long nails. When she finished, Wright beamed and applauded, “There’s that smile.”

She confirmed she was in a relationship with someone in April 2022 during an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM series Radio Andy.

The couple made their red carpet debut that June at a For Your Consideration event for her Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

On one occasion, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, even called Wright "the love of my life."

The singer also mused on the idea of getting married. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together," she told Vanity Fair in November 2022.