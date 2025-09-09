 
Geo News

'Game of Thrones' star shares secret to his happy marriage

Peter Dinklage sheds light on how their 20-year-long marriage was a secret

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Peter Dinklage gets candid about happy marriage secret
Peter Dinklage gets candid about happy marriage secret

Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, has been married for two decades to Erica Schmidt.

Earlier this year, the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary. The star credits a secret that makes his marriage long-lasting.

“Patience. Patience. Yeah. Patience,” he shares in an interview with People on the premiere of his new movie Roofman.

It is worth mentioning that the pair eloped in 2005, when they were together.

Recalling this matter, Peter told The New York Times in 2016, "I was going there for a charity event. And then while we were there, we just decided to do it. It was a bit lonely."

He continued, "We got a VHS videocassette of the wedding that no one will ever see, that we've buried in a box deep beneath the earth's core."

The pair have often kept their marriage out of public sight, as they share two children, whose names the parents never publicly disclosed. 

In other news, Peter reflects on his decision to sign up for the role of Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger.

“I'd never done a movie like this before or a role like this,” he previously shared at San Diego Comic-Con. “And the sensibility of the script and knowing what he was going to do with it was everything to me.”

Meanwhile, Peter's new movie, Roofman, is set to hit cinemas on October 10.

'The Smashing Machine' Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt heap praise on each other
'The Smashing Machine' Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt heap praise on each other
Leonardo DiCaprio makes big statement about his career
Leonardo DiCaprio makes big statement about his career
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson gets honest about his new physique
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson gets honest about his new physique
Emily Blunt follows black theme at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere
Emily Blunt follows black theme at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere
The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae maintain distance in first public appearance post breakup
The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae maintain distance in first public appearance post breakup
Jerry O'Connell recalls harrowing experience of being a victim of theft
Jerry O'Connell recalls harrowing experience of being a victim of theft
Gigi Hadid makes surprising revelation about Disney's 'Tangled' remake
Gigi Hadid makes surprising revelation about Disney's 'Tangled' remake
Miles Teller weighs in on pal Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce
Miles Teller weighs in on pal Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce