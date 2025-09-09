'Game of Thrones' star shares secret to his happy marriage

Peter Dinklage gets candid about happy marriage secret

Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, has been married for two decades to Erica Schmidt.



Earlier this year, the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary. The star credits a secret that makes his marriage long-lasting.

“Patience. Patience. Yeah. Patience,” he shares in an interview with People on the premiere of his new movie Roofman.

It is worth mentioning that the pair eloped in 2005, when they were together.

Recalling this matter, Peter told The New York Times in 2016, "I was going there for a charity event. And then while we were there, we just decided to do it. It was a bit lonely."

He continued, "We got a VHS videocassette of the wedding that no one will ever see, that we've buried in a box deep beneath the earth's core."

The pair have often kept their marriage out of public sight, as they share two children, whose names the parents never publicly disclosed.

In other news, Peter reflects on his decision to sign up for the role of Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger.

“I'd never done a movie like this before or a role like this,” he previously shared at San Diego Comic-Con. “And the sensibility of the script and knowing what he was going to do with it was everything to me.”

Meanwhile, Peter's new movie, Roofman, is set to hit cinemas on October 10.