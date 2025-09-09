Jerry O'Connell recalls harrowing experience of being a victim of theft

Jerry O’Connell has just now detailed how his phone, wallet, and some 'irreplaceable items' were stolen during a yoga class.

In an interview with People, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed his experience of being the victim of the theft.

Recalling participating in yoga, The Secret: Dare to Dream actor began by saying, “What happened that day wasn't very namasté."

On September 8, a woman whose identity hasn't been revealed yet entered a yoga studio by asking to use the restroom.

"I wear the same pair of dirty old sneakers to yoga class and before class, I took them off and slipped my wallet and phone into the dirty shoes. I've done that over 100 times — I know this because my app says I've taken 107 classes,” he told the outlet.

“It made no sense” that his phone and wallet were missing "since the door is locked," O’Connell noted.

Revealing that he went to the receptionist, who was sitting three feet away from participants, he said, “I told the guy at the desk in a hushed tone since I was still feeling the zen, and if there's a place where no one is going to freak out it's a yoga studio."

“And [he said] the only person who came in was late and said she'd come back for a later class. We check the feed and we see her."

“She has pigtails, wearing yoga clothes, carrying a yoga mat and is wearing a yoga arm sleeve," the 51-year-old actor detailed the appearance of the "slick yoga bandit."

Before concluding, Jerry O’Connell shared, “You can see her saying, ‘Oh shucks, I'm late for class,’ and she bends down next to my dirty shoes and pulls out my wallet and phone, and leaves.”

For those unversed, as per People magazine, the unknown woman reportedly has a history of stealing from yoga studios.