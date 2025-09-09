Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson gets honest about his new physique

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson weighs in on his changed physique

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has just touched on his reasons for making a dramatic cut to his usual physique.

The star admitted all this at the Venice Film Festival, during his promotional stint for the The Smashing Machine biopic.

For those unversed, The Rock is playing the role of MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr for this project.

According to Yahoo UK, the star has managed to lose almost 27kg in his dedication to the film, and has managed to go from his usual 136kg to 108kg.

However, that is not to say the star is ‘done’ because for another upcoming role In Lizard Music, The Rock claims he’s planning to tone down even further in order to do his “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” character justice.

At the festival he also offered a bit more information about this upcoming project and said, “a little bit of backstory for you guys here is Benny pitched me this after we wrapped The Smashing Machine, and after about 45 minutes, his pitch ended, and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man’.”

“Now what that means is, without giving too much away, the role that I will play is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man, and his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken.”

But “I still have a long ways to go,” he admitted in his concluding remarks. Still “I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken,” he added too.