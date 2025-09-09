 
Geo News

Kerry Washington reveals why she doesn't post photos of kids on social media

Kerry Washington shares two kids with husband Nnamdi Asomugh

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Kerry Washington says she tries to protect her kids from social media
Kerry Washington says she tries to protect her kids from social media

Kerry Washington has finally revealed why she doesn't post photos of her children on social media platforms.

In a new interview with InStyle, the 48-year-old actress said that she tries to protect her kids from social media.

"It was very hard at the beginning. I’d look at a picture of my kid and send it to my mother: 'This picture has to be in the world, but I don’t want to post it!'" said Kerry, who shares Isabelle, 11, Caleb, 8, and a stepdaughter with husband Nnamdi Asomugh.

"When [my kids] started going to school and I knew I couldn’t protect them every moment of the day, it was scary. But it’s okay," she added.

The Scandal alum further told the outlet that "My 11-year-old was with me at the Beyoncé concert this weekend … but I’m not posting images of her. Our kids get to be who they are, not who the world has decided they are."

Kerry also doesn't prefer to share her married life with her fans and the media.

"We live our lives and we are in the public eye, but we are still fairly private," said The Six Triple Eight actress.

 She added, "Almost two years ago, we were at a couture show in Italy, and the house crew took a picture of us. I said to him, 'This picture is so beautiful. I want to post this picture.' And he was like, 'Really?'

"We had been married 10 years and never posted a picture of ourselves together. We are both the kind of actors who are often trying to tell as much truth as possible behind the mask of the character. I feel like we are more protective of our real truth. That’s not for public consumption," explained Kerry.

For those unversed, Kerry exchanged vows with Nnamdi in 2013.

Prince Harry spills his and Meghan Markle's Netflix watch list
Prince Harry spills his and Meghan Markle's Netflix watch list
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over his 'slimmed down' look
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over his 'slimmed down' look
Where Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stand after split?
Where Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stand after split?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids 'talk all the time' despite divorce
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids 'talk all the time' despite divorce
Dwayne Johnson hails Emily Blunt as ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'
Dwayne Johnson hails Emily Blunt as ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'
Jimmy Kimmel uncertain of his late-night hosting future
Jimmy Kimmel uncertain of his late-night hosting future
Jennifer Lawrence reveals her newborn's name without realizing it?
Jennifer Lawrence reveals her newborn's name without realizing it?
Gisele Bündchen shows off 11 custom luggage worth $30k+
Gisele Bündchen shows off 11 custom luggage worth $30k+