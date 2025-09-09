 
Aziz Ansari makes candid revelation about his preferences for his phone

Aziz Ansari reveals why he opts for a landline in the age of social media

Web Desk
September 09, 2025

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has just sat down for a candid chat and dished on his personal reasons for forgoing technology in his personal life.

For those unversed, the actor prefers a landline phone at home, over a smartphone, and in his chat with People magazine, explained his thought process behind making the switch

In his own words he says, “I have a flip phone. I block pretty much every website from my computer. I don’t have an email address… I have a landline. I love the landline!”

He also made another surprising admission a bit later on and said, “I stopped using email during season one of Master of None, so that’s like almost 10 years. I have an assistant and all these things that help take care of things and manage things.”

The actor’s decision stems from the fact that handling social media is “not what [he's] good at.”

But “What I’m good at is sitting there writing a script or something,” he admitted a bit later.

“That’s where I want to put my energy,” Aziz claimed too before concluding. “Or to watching movies or reading. That’s the better use of my head space for me.”

