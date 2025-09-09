Aziz Ansari makes candid revelation about his preferences for his phone

Aziz Ansari gets honest about his reasons for cutting off the internet

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has just sat down for a candid chat and dished on his personal reasons for forgoing technology in his personal life.

For those unversed, the actor prefers a landline phone at home, over a smartphone, and in his chat with People magazine, explained his thought process behind making the switch

In his own words he says, “I have a flip phone. I block pretty much every website from my computer. I don’t have an email address… I have a landline. I love the landline!”

He also made another surprising admission a bit later on and said, “I stopped using email during season one of Master of None, so that’s like almost 10 years. I have an assistant and all these things that help take care of things and manage things.”

The actor’s decision stems from the fact that handling social media is “not what [he's] good at.”

But “What I’m good at is sitting there writing a script or something,” he admitted a bit later.

“That’s where I want to put my energy,” Aziz claimed too before concluding. “Or to watching movies or reading. That’s the better use of my head space for me.”