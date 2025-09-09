Sarah Ferguson remembers Queen Elizabeth on third death anniversary

Sarah Ferguson has remembered late Queen Elizabeth on her third death anniversary on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Sarah shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Muick and Sandy with a heartfelt tribute.

Prince Andrew’s former wife said, “Today marks three years since the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten,” Sarah gushes.

“Not a day passes without remembering Her Majesty’s warmth and kindness. Caring for her beloved corgis is an honour and a daily reminder of our times together.”

Earlier, Prince William and his wife Kate led royal tributes to mark the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, as his brother Prince Harry flew into Britain and also paid respects to his grandmother at her final resting place.

To commemorate the late queen's passing, heir to the throne William and Kate visited the local branch of the Women's Institute (WI) near their home in Windsor, an organisation close to the late queen's heart.

Meanwhile, shortly after arriving from his home in California, William's younger brother Harry visited St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, less than 10 miles (16 km) away, to lay flowers where the late queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish summer retreat, after a 70-year reign.