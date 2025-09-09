 
Prince William and Kate's desperation on display amid Harry's UK visit

The Telegraph noted that William is undertaking “an unusual amount” of activity

September 09, 2025

Prince William has sharply increased his public engagements this week, coinciding with Prince Harry’s visit to Britain, in what royal observers see as a move to maintain the spotlight on the heir to the throne.

On Monday, the Prince of Wales was unexpectedly joined by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as the couple visited the Women’s Institute branch in Sunningdale, near Windsor Castle.

The appearance also marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, underlining the continuity of the monarchy.

The Telegraph noted that William is undertaking “an unusual amount” of activity, with three public engagements scheduled across three consecutive days.

Such a packed timetable is rare for the prince, who only recently returned to royal duties after a seven-week family break.

On Tuesday, William visited Spiral Skills, a youth organization in Lambeth, south London, that has received funding through his Homewards initiative.

The group provides employability skills and support for young people aged 14 to 25, working closely with schools and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry traveled to Nottingham to visit the Community Recording Studio and is expected to announce a substantial donation to Children in Need to combat youth violence.

The overlapping schedules have fueled speculation that William is deliberately raising his public profile during his brother’s stay.

By pairing a heavier workload with the Princess of Wales’ surprise appearance, William has ensured that attention remains firmly fixed on the future king.

