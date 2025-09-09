Meghan Markle being gragged back to court tomorrow by Samantha Markle

meghan-markle-to-be-taken-to-court-tomorrow-by-half-sister-samantha-markle

Meghan Markle, is reportedly going to be going to court, for an oral argument her half-sister Samantha Markle has appealed, following her failed bids to sue her for defamation.

For those unversed, a number of comments had been made about Samantha in her earlier interviews, most notably in the Oprah interview.

Now British royal expert Hilary Fordwich believes this upcoming oral argument, that has been scheduled for the 9thof September in Jacksonville, Florida., will have a significantly bad impact on her rebrand and future plans.

The commentator spoke to Fox News Digital when sharing her thoughts and said, “Meghan Markle has done her utmost to rebrand herself as some sort of California royalty in a desperate attempt to forge a new identity.”

But this oral argument “will thwart those efforts,” Ms Chard noted. “Regarding her own father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, there is such entrenched bitterness, and this situation makes any reconciliation far from likely.”

All in all “these constant airings of grievances will cause a great chasm.”

While the Duke and Duchess have not publically responded, the outlet claims Samantha Markle’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin, came forward to say, “The attorneys representing Samantha Markle and Meghan Markle will be making their arguments to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. As each side has fully briefed their positions, we are not going to learn much from either side. However, we can get a good idea of what is to come from the questions which the panel of three judges is more than likely to ask.”

The legal representative also added, “after the oral argument, the judges will go into a conference and determine whether the case should be reversed and remanded to the trial judge or if the judge’s decision will be affirmed. As the whole question is to be addressed as a matter of law, where all the allegations of the complaint are deemed to be true for this purpose, there is a good chance that the court will reverse the trial judge.”