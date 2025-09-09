Kensington Palace reveals solo engagements of Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about solo engagements of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after major decision.

The palace announcement has been shared by the Majesty Magazine on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

The magazine tweeted, “NEW: The Princess of Wales will carry out engagements on Thursday, 11th September, to celebrate the skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers.”

It further said Kate Middleton will first visit Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk, followed by Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent.

The palace shares update after the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales announced Sarah Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sarah will take up the role in February 2026.

As CEO, she will lead the Royal Foundation as it works to tackle some of society’s greatest challenges.

Reacting to it, Kate and William said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Sarah to The Royal Foundation and to working with her on some of the issues which are closest to our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Kate and William on Monday visited the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale to celebrate and commemorate late Queen Elizabeth II on the three-year anniversary of her death.