King Charles’ family roasted by comedian over refugee debate

British comedian Russell Howard has mocked the royal family over their privileges, controversies and public image.

Performing to a live audience, Howard contrasted attitudes toward refugees with affection for the monarchy.

“Isn’t it interesting that the people that hate refugees also love the royal family,” he said.

“They’re so familiar. They haven’t got jobs and one of them is a sex offender.”

The “sex offender” remark was widely understood to be a reference to Prince Andrew, who settled a US civil lawsuit in 2022 with a woman who accused him of sexual abuse.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing and faced no criminal charges.

Howard also poked fun at the royals’ multiple residences and their long-running disputes over tax arrangements.

His comments drew loud laughter from the crowd but have also reignited debate about the monarchy’s place in modern Britain.

The Windsor family has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years, with King Charles III promising a “slimmed-down” monarchy while critics question whether public funding of royal expenses should continue.

Howard, known for his sharp political and social satire, is among a growing number of comedians taking on the royals in their routines.