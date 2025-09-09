Prince Harry reminded Britain ‘will not forget' how difficult he made things

Prince Harry has been hit with a reminder: ‘We won’t forget how hard things were’

Prince Harry has just been slammed for his return, not because of his decision to visit Queen Elizabeth’s grave but by an expert who claims that the public will ‘not forget’ he made Queen Elizabeth’s last year’s “extremely difficult.”

The warning shot has been fired by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He shared it in a chat with Fox News Digital, and it saw him quoted saying, “since he has arrived in Britain on the third anniversary of the Queen’s death, it is only fitting that Harry pays his private respects at her grave at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.”

However, “it will not be forgotten that he and Meghan made Queen Elizabeth’s last year’s extremely difficult,” Mr Fitzwilliams made sure to note.

The conversation didn’t end there, instead focused on efforts made by the Prince and Princess of Wales too.

Regarding it Mr Fitzwilliams said, “William and Catherine have paid a personal tribute to the Queen today with a visit to the Women’s Institute. It seems certain that William will not be seeing his errant brother during his four-day visit this week. They reportedly have not spoken for about three years.”

And in terms of a meeting, the commentator claims “there has been a good deal of speculation about whether King Charles will see Prince Harry. It does seem unlikely as the royal family, understandably, do not trust the Sussexes.”