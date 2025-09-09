 
Prince Harry dominates Prince William and Kate Middleton during UK visit

Prince Harry on Tuesday dominated headlines in the UK as he continuer his visit

September 09, 2025

Prince Harry captured the lion’s share of media attention in Britain this week, overshadowing his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during their public appearances.

Harry arrived in London on Monday, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. 

Shortly after landing, he paid his respects at the late monarch’s grave before attending the WellChild Awards, where he spoke with seriously ill children and their families.

Meanwhile, William and Kate visited the Women’s Institute branch in Sunningdale, Berkshire, with the princess’s presence described by palace sources as “unexpected.” 

The couple sampled baked goods with members and marked the anniversary of the late queen’s passing.

But when the newspapers hit stands the following day, coverage leaned heavily toward Harry. 

According to a review of British tabloids and broadsheets, Harry appeared on seven front pages, compared with three for William and four for Kate. 

Only Harry was featured alone, while William and Kate appeared alongside him on shared covers.

“Of all the coverage, The Spare beat the Heir,” one commentator remarked, highlighting how the Duke of Sussex commanded more attention than the future king and his wife.

