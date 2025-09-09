Prince Harry makes big move to ease tensions with Prince William

Prince Harry’s latest gesture signals hope for reconciliation with Prince William

Prince Harry seemingly made a big move to ease tensions with his estranged brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex made a remark about sibling dynamics during his first public engagement on a four-day UK trip.

Harry spoke about the “sometimes challenging” relationship between siblings in a light-hearted chat with 17-year-old WellChild Award winner Declan Bitmead.

When Declan mentioned having a younger brother, Harry jokingly asked if he “drives you mad,” to which Declan replied they “get on fine.”

Harry added with a grin that attending the same school “sometimes makes it more challenging.”

Body language expert Judi James said that Harry’s earnest and focused demeanor during the conversation suggested he was relating the topic to his own experiences.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert noted Harry’s joking remark appeared to downplay the difficulties in his own relationship with his brother, William.

"Harry's 'Does he drive you mad, or..?' sounds like an ironic joke, and if it is, he is presumably using it to diminish the problems in his own relationship by making it sound like nothing worse than normal sibling play-fighting, something to joke about and overcome,” said James.

She added, "This again seems to send out a subtle message of things not being serious or definitive.

"It's what brothers do, for one to drive the other one 'mad' in a more amusing way."

While Harry did not directly mention William’s name, it could be a way to try to ease tensions with him amid reports that he hopes to meet with his family during his UK trip.