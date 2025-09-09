Prince Harry announces thoughtful new initiative amid UK trip

Prince Harry unveils new initiative during UK trip

Prince Harry has unveiled a thoughtful new initiative he has taken for the parents of ill children.

Harry is currently in the U.K. for a week-long trip and attended the WellChild awards on September 8.

The Duke of Sussex told Hello! Magazine that the charity now coordinates date nights for the parents of ill children.

Harry said: "[It's] the courage of the kids, but often the parents get left out of the conversation."

"So we're doing as much as we can to encourage, or to make it possible for these parents to go on date nights, to be able to get some relief," the Duke, who shares Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, shared.

"I'm just really happy that this charity is still going strong," he added of WellChild.

Harry has been a patron of the charity for 18 years. WellChild enables seriously ill children to have the best life possible, and the awards recognize inspirational efforts made by such children.

Harry also recalled the first time he attended WellChild awards 18 years ago.

In a speech at the awards, he said, "I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability!"

"And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it’s all because of you guys - these children, this cause, and our Wellchild community," Prince Harry added.