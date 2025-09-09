 
Geo News

Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes bold move as family family chaos takes over

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Katherine Schwarzenegger calls back-to-school season with kids pure madness
Katherine Schwarzenegger calls back-to-school season with kids pure madness

Katherine Schwarzenegger just opened up about how she plans to handle the “crazy, hectic” back-to-school season with her kids.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American author and wife of Hollywood actor and film producer Chris Pratt reflected on her collaboration with Hyland's and revealed she is working on moving her children from summer mode into the back-to-school routine.

Katherine shares her two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, and one son, Ford Fitzgerald, with her husband, Pratt. She is also a stepmother to the Jurassic World star’s son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

The mother went on to describe the back-to-school routine as a "crazy, hectic time" in her household.

She said, "It's always important to me to make sure that they feel good and that they feel healthy and that we get a good routine down. I kind of go into it with an idea of what I would like to have happen, and then also giving myself and the kids and the whole routine grace.”

The Kat and Brandy author added, "Everyone's just going to do their best, and there will be mornings where people are cranky and having a harder time transitioning out of summer, and then there will be mornings that it goes really smoothly and easily.”

"I feel just setting them up for success is the best way to go about it and that involves allowing them to have great sleep, allowing them to feel like they have a good routine set up that they can have some predictability with, and then incorporating things like a multivitamin from Hyland's,” Katherine Schwarzenegger stated.

Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short
Selena Gomez names movie all kids should watch
Selena Gomez names movie all kids should watch
Tom Holland shares 'justice' message to MCU fans
Tom Holland shares 'justice' message to MCU fans
Julia Roberts takes unexpected step as Bruce Willis' struggle deepens
Julia Roberts takes unexpected step as Bruce Willis' struggle deepens
Peter Dinklage calls 'Roofman' set a 'gold mine' for him
Peter Dinklage calls 'Roofman' set a 'gold mine' for him
'Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville reveals how Michelle Dockery shared her baby news
'Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville reveals how Michelle Dockery shared her baby news