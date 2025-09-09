Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger calls back-to-school season with kids pure madness

Katherine Schwarzenegger just opened up about how she plans to handle the “crazy, hectic” back-to-school season with her kids.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American author and wife of Hollywood actor and film producer Chris Pratt reflected on her collaboration with Hyland's and revealed she is working on moving her children from summer mode into the back-to-school routine.

Katherine shares her two daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, and one son, Ford Fitzgerald, with her husband, Pratt. She is also a stepmother to the Jurassic World star’s son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

The mother went on to describe the back-to-school routine as a "crazy, hectic time" in her household.

She said, "It's always important to me to make sure that they feel good and that they feel healthy and that we get a good routine down. I kind of go into it with an idea of what I would like to have happen, and then also giving myself and the kids and the whole routine grace.”

The Kat and Brandy author added, "Everyone's just going to do their best, and there will be mornings where people are cranky and having a harder time transitioning out of summer, and then there will be mornings that it goes really smoothly and easily.”

"I feel just setting them up for success is the best way to go about it and that involves allowing them to have great sleep, allowing them to feel like they have a good routine set up that they can have some predictability with, and then incorporating things like a multivitamin from Hyland's,” Katherine Schwarzenegger stated.