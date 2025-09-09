 
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC

The role Alan Ritchson shares is, however, lesser-known in DCU

September 09, 2025

Alan Ritchson shares which DC hero he wants to play

Alan Ritchson, best known for Reacher, has a desire to appear in the new DCU. But the superhero he wants to play is neither Batman nor Aquaman.

Though it's worth mentioning that the star was part of the franchise, he played Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in the series Smallville.

But in a chat with LiamLovesMovies's Liam Saul, the star says he would like to “explore some new horizons," sharing that playing Wildcat "could be fun.”

Despite being a lesser-known character, who is a heavyweight boxing champion and whose real name is Theodore “Ted” Grant, he fights the criminals with his boxing skills after he was framed for murder.

Meanwhile, Alan, in a recent interview with Variety, gushed about DC's co-head, James Gunn, as well as quashed rumours about his casting as Batman.

"Well, it’s not rumor that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself. And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman."

He added, "But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true."

As far as Batman is concerned, it's reported that the filming on the Robert Pattinson-led Gotham vigilante will start this spring. The movie is expected to be released in October 2027.

