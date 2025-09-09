 
Geo News

Prince Harry leads many to say ‘what a shame' amid King Charles' long shot

Prince Harry’s inability to land a meeting with his father during his four day trip to the UK sparks comments

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Prince Harry’s longshot with King Charles sparks sadness: ‘Such a shame’
Prince Harry’s longshot with King Charles sparks sadness: ‘Such a shame’

Prince Harry’s inability to meet up with his father for some reconciliation and peace talks has sparked a conversation.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold just sat down to discuss the issues that marr any chance at reconciliation or peace talks with King Charles.

The former butler who served King Charles and Princess Diana during the Duke’s childhood spoke to The New York Post when delivering this comment.

In his eyes the reason the Duke will not be meeting with the monarch, whose cited diary issues is perhaps because “there are trust issues there, but the king misses his son [Harry].”

Plus, even his older brother “William is worried that with the stuff Harry has said, he could use it to his advantage again … like he’s already done.”

Hence, he chalks this decision by the Firm up to being because “sadly, they don’t trust him. It’s a shame, because Harry wants them to.”

This comment has come on the same day as Prince Harry was seen speaking to a child at the WellChild Awards.

The child in question Declan Bitmead, 17, spoke to the Duke about his younger brother and whether he “drives you mad.”

Apart from this event, the Duke also headed to Nottingham to show his support for Children in Need initiative, by offering a substantial donation.

Over 100 local residents came to the event, hoping to see a glimpse of the royal.

According to The Independent there were a lot of people showcasing their support. One even caused Prince Harry to laugh when he said, “Harry, you brought the sunshine with you.”

Prince William and Kate's desperation on display amid Harry's UK visit
Prince William and Kate's desperation on display amid Harry's UK visit
Prince Harry makes big promise for Lilibet, Archie in Britain
Prince Harry makes big promise for Lilibet, Archie in Britain
Kate Middleton, William make big announcement after Harry arrives in UK
Kate Middleton, William make big announcement after Harry arrives in UK
Prince Harry reflects on challenges as he awaits invite to meet King Charles
Prince Harry reflects on challenges as he awaits invite to meet King Charles
Prince Harry talks about the moment ‘everything changed' in 2019 and 2021
Prince Harry talks about the moment ‘everything changed' in 2019 and 2021
Prince Harry should beg King Charles, William for 'forgiveness' video
Prince Harry should beg King Charles, William for 'forgiveness'
Prince Harry celebrates power of hope and light in dark times
Prince Harry celebrates power of hope and light in dark times
King Charles' slated to face a peril of epic proportions
King Charles' slated to face a peril of epic proportions