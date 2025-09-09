Prince Harry leads many to say ‘what a shame' amid King Charles' long shot

Prince Harry’s longshot with King Charles sparks sadness: ‘Such a shame’

Prince Harry’s inability to meet up with his father for some reconciliation and peace talks has sparked a conversation.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold just sat down to discuss the issues that marr any chance at reconciliation or peace talks with King Charles.

The former butler who served King Charles and Princess Diana during the Duke’s childhood spoke to The New York Post when delivering this comment.

In his eyes the reason the Duke will not be meeting with the monarch, whose cited diary issues is perhaps because “there are trust issues there, but the king misses his son [Harry].”

Plus, even his older brother “William is worried that with the stuff Harry has said, he could use it to his advantage again … like he’s already done.”

Hence, he chalks this decision by the Firm up to being because “sadly, they don’t trust him. It’s a shame, because Harry wants them to.”

This comment has come on the same day as Prince Harry was seen speaking to a child at the WellChild Awards.

The child in question Declan Bitmead, 17, spoke to the Duke about his younger brother and whether he “drives you mad.”

Apart from this event, the Duke also headed to Nottingham to show his support for Children in Need initiative, by offering a substantial donation.

Over 100 local residents came to the event, hoping to see a glimpse of the royal.

According to The Independent there were a lot of people showcasing their support. One even caused Prince Harry to laugh when he said, “Harry, you brought the sunshine with you.”