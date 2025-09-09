Prince Harry opens up about sibling dynamics amid feud with William

Prince Harry makes rare comment on sibling relationships amid William feud

Prince Harry made a rare comment about relationship between siblings as he returns to the UK amid hopes of a reunion with King Charles and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the “sometimes challenging” relationship between siblings as he made his first public engagement on his four-day trip to the UK.

Harry made the comment during a light-hearted conversation with 17-year-old Declan Bitmead, a WellChild Award winner, after asking about his family.

When Declan mentioned he had a younger brother, Harry joked, “Does he drive you mad?” and laughed when the teen said they get on fine.

"I've got a younger brother,” said Declan, prompting Harry to playfully respond, "Does he drive you mad?”

However, Declan said he and his brother “get on fine.”

In reaction, Harry laughed and said, "You know what, siblings.”

Declan then told him that he and his brother attend the same school. “That sometimes makes it more challenging,” replied Harry.

While Harry did not mention William's name, his comments seems to be directed at his relationship dynamics with the Prince of Wales.