Kensington Palace offers update on Prince William's passion project

The Palace shares update from project close to Prince William heart

Kensington Palace has just turned to social media to offer a heartwarming update about a cause that is close to Prince William’s heart.

It comes all due to the efforts of Spiral Skills’ Changemakers Abdoul & Tafari, and many others working to make a difference in people’s lives.

The project in question is Homewards, a cause Prince William champions to tackle homelessness.

Following an update by some of its changemakers, the Palace re-tweeted the post that showed off Abdoul Ndambi, youth outreach lead, talk about his own personal experinces with homelessness.

“I definitely experienced some youth homelessness myself,” he started by admitting in the video. “I experienced it and it just takes that one to hear your story and want to support you.”

The caption ontop of the video reads, “Spiral Skills’ Changemakers Abdoul & Tafari meet young people where they are – on the high street, in the market, at fast food restaurants – building trust one chat at a time. With @Spiralskills & @homewardsuk , they’re opening doors to support, training & opportunity.”

As a show of support Kensington Palace also shared the video and wrote, “Homewards is providing funding to the briliant @Spiralskills in Brixton, whose team use lived experience and consistency to provide support, employment, training and opportunities for young people locally.”