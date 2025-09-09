Prince William makes rare comment on Prince George, Prince Louis

Prince William opens up about Prince George and Prince Louis in rare remarks

Prince William talked about his children, Prince George and Prince Louis, during a visit to the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale, Ascot.

The Prince of Wales was accompanied with Kate Middleton as the couple marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

During the visit, William joked that he was relieved the children had gone back to school and said he had helped get them ready for the new term.

While discussing the late Queen, William also talked of his family to which someone asked if the kids were back to school.

"Thankfully, yes,” William replied playfully.

To this, Nina Derrick asked, "Is Louis a bit of a handful?" to which the Prince of Wales defended his youngest boy.

He described Louis as a “very good boy,” mentioning that George appears more mature and sensible, while Louis is “a bit of a character.”

William also pointed out that there is “five years between them” and joked that although George behaves well in public, “behind closed doors it’s a different story.”

Speaking of Queen’s death anniversary, William said, "I can't quite believe it has been three years already.”

William said the time has "gone quite quick.”