Kate Middleton, William react to exciting news

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reacted to a thrilling announcement after their big decision.

The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales has announced Sarah Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sarah will take up the role in February 2026.

As Chief Executive Officer, she will lead the Royal Foundation as it works to tackle some of society’s greatest challenges.

Reacting to it, Kate and William said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Sarah to The Royal Foundation and to working with her on some of the issues which are closest to our hearts.”

The appointment of Sarah Rose follows the announcement that the current Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry CBE, has been appointed to the role of Global Partnerships Ambassador.

The Prince and Princess of Wales added, “We are hugely grateful to Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past three years and are pleased she will continue to work with us in her new role as Global Partnerships Ambassador.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is currently visiting Spiral Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth, south London, who have received funding from the Homewards Fund to expand their services for young people in the local area.