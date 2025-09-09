 
Geo News

Prince William shuns kilts but says he'd don a skirt for a brownie

Prince William shuns kilts but says he’d don a skirt for a brownie

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, Berkshire, Monday to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. 

The couple sampled homemade treats from members, with William quipping, “Some of these would win Bake Off,” and admitting, “Chocolate brownie is my nemesis.”

During the visit, William asked if he might join as an honorary male member, only to be told by Hilary Fraser, “No, not unless you can put on a skirt.” 

Without missing a beat, the prince responded, “Well, for a chocolate brownie, Hilary, you never know what I’ll do.”

The light-hearted exchange comes amid renewed attention to the prince’s longstanding reluctance to wear the traditional Scottish kilt. 

Despite holding multiple Scottish titles, William has consistently avoided Highland dress throughout his royal duties, drawing criticism for appearing dismissive of Scotland’s cultural heritage. 

Critics contrast his stance with that of King Charles, who regularly dons a kilt during Scottish engagements

Prince Harry leads many to say ‘what a shame' amid King Charles' long shot
Prince Harry leads many to say ‘what a shame' amid King Charles' long shot
Prince William and Kate's desperation on display amid Harry's UK visit
Prince William and Kate's desperation on display amid Harry's UK visit
Prince Harry makes big promise for Lilibet, Archie in Britain
Prince Harry makes big promise for Lilibet, Archie in Britain
Kate Middleton, William make big announcement after Harry arrives in UK
Kate Middleton, William make big announcement after Harry arrives in UK
Prince Harry reflects on challenges as he awaits invite to meet King Charles
Prince Harry reflects on challenges as he awaits invite to meet King Charles
Prince Harry talks about the moment ‘everything changed' in 2019 and 2021
Prince Harry talks about the moment ‘everything changed' in 2019 and 2021
Prince Harry should beg King Charles, William for 'forgiveness' video
Prince Harry should beg King Charles, William for 'forgiveness'
Prince Harry celebrates power of hope and light in dark times
Prince Harry celebrates power of hope and light in dark times