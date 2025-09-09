Prince Harry welcomed by supporters in Nottingham on second day in UK

Prince Harry drew cheers Tuesday as he visited a community charity in Nottingham on the second day of his first trip to the United Kingdom in five months.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a youth-focused charity he previously visited in 2019.

Stepping out of a black Range Rover, he was greeted by about 100 locals who clapped and cheered. Harry hugged members of the CRS team before heading inside.

Among those waiting outside was Margaret Wilson, 66, of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, who wore a purple shirt that read: “Team Harry. Lifetime Member. Man. Myth. Legend.”

“I’ve followed him for a long time. I was a fan of his mother and I like what he’s doing,” Wilson said. “He’s doing a lot for charity and he’s not even on the payroll. He doesn’t have to do this, he’s choosing to do this.”

Wilson, who has admired Harry since his childhood, said it was “fantastic” to finally see him in person.

“I would like him to know at least that I have worn a T-shirt, even if he didn’t see it,” she said.

Harry is expected to announce a significant personal donation to Children in Need during his stay in the city.

His visit follows an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday evening, where he met seriously ill children and praised their achievements.