Prince William struggles with complex emotions over loss of brother Prince Harry

Royal expert claims Prince William is navigating difficult emotions as Harry returns to the UK

September 09, 2025

Prince William is reportedly dealing with complex emotions as his estranged brother Prince Harry returns to the UK.

According to a body language expert, the Prince of Wales has mixed feelings as he mourns both his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the close relationship he once shared with his brother Harry.

Speaking to The Mirror, James said William’s feelings are complicated by the loss of two important people in his life.

“William's emotions will clearly be complex as he 'mourns' two people he loved in his life: his grandmother on the anniversary of her death and his brother who also used to be his closest pal,” James said.

However, she said she believes his strong loyalty to the royal family, along with the support of his wife Kate, will help him manage these difficult emotions.

She continued, “Loyalty to his grandmother might well help to cancel out some of the sadness at the loss of a brother, but I doubt the proximity factor will make little difference apart from some awkwardness, and having Kate at his side, who 'gets' the entire tragic narrative, will most likely help.”

