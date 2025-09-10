Prince William talks about supporting 'one another' amid Harry's presence in UK

Prince William is in South Wales today, visiting a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

It’s launching at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with financial backing from the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Prince William issued a reminder of how important is to support one another.

Kensington Palace shared a video with Prince William’s meaningful statement.

The Prince of Wales says, “Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. A reminder of how important it is to talk, listen, and support one another.”

Prince William also heaped praises on the work of the foundation saying “The Jac Lewis Foundation is doing incredible work in Wales, providing people with mental health support, and helping families affected by suicide. Their dedication shows how community and compassion can save lives.”

The post further reads, “If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone."

Prince William’s meaningful statement comes days after Prince Harry returned to Britain this week amid speculation that he might visit his father, King Charles, for the first time in about 20 months in tentative steps towards a family reconciliation.